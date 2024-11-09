HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 November 2024
The day of Nov 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: An Eye Is An Egg
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: November 8 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Tansen
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: November 10
Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Bhuvaneshwari — The Odissi Summit ft Sonal Mansingh
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sarangi Recital ft Ustad Kamal Sabri
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 10
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#LitTalk
What: Book Signing by Joe Sacco
Where: The Bookshop Inc, Main Market, 26, Block 13, Lodhi Colony
When: November 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | What a Feeling
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 10
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hugel Live
Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: November 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manchild ft Raunaq Rajani
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 10
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)