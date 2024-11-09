Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2024 09:04 PM IST

The day of Nov 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: An Eye Is An Egg

Catch It Live on 10 November 2024
Catch It Live on 10 November 2024

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: November 8 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Tansen

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 4pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Bhuvaneshwari — The Odissi Summit ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sarangi Recital ft Ustad Kamal Sabri

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#LitTalk

What: Book Signing by Joe Sacco

Where: The Bookshop Inc, Main Market, 26, Block 13, Lodhi Colony

When: November 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | What a Feeling

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 10

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hugel Live

Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: November 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manchild ft Raunaq Rajani

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 10

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

