HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 April 2025
Friday, April 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Yatra with Aanchal | Aanchal Srivastva
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
When: April 11
Timing: 8:30pm
Entry: Rs. 699 onwards
Nearest metro Station: Malviya Nagar (yellow line)
#StepUp
What: Kathika Cultural Experience
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar, New Delhi
When: April 11 to April 20
Timing: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Entry: Rs. 1500
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (yellow line)
#CineCall
What: Film Southasia 2025| Chardi Kala: An ode to resilience
Where: Arthshila Delhi, Okhla Phase II, Pocket B-19/1, New Delhi
When: April 11
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry: free
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)
#ArtAttack
What: Anita Dube: Three Storey House
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, New Delhi
When: March 15 to April 19
Timing: 10:00am to 6:00pm
Entry: Free
Nearest metro: Lajpat Nagar( violet and pink lines)
#Littalk
What: Cyber Security in the Digital Age
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi
When: April 11
Timing: 6:30pm
Entry : free
Nearest metro: JLN Stadium( Violet line) and Jor bagh (yellow line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan live
Where: The social house, New Delhi
When: April 11
Timing: 8:00pm
Entry: Rs. 499 onwards
Nearest Metro: Tilak Nagar( blue line)
#Staged
What: The Woman on Trial
Where: Akshara Theatre, New Delhi
When: April 11
Timing: 5:30pm
Entry: Rs. 500
Nearest Metro: Shivaji Stadium (orange line) and Janpath (violet line)