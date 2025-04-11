Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2025 08:43 AM IST

Friday, April 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Yatra with Aanchal | Aanchal Srivastva

Catch It Live on 11 April 2025.
Catch It Live on 11 April 2025.

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

When: April 11

Timing: 8:30pm

Entry: Rs. 699 onwards

Nearest metro Station: Malviya Nagar (yellow line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar, New Delhi

When: April 11 to April 20

Timing: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Entry: Rs. 1500

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (yellow line)

#CineCall

What: Film Southasia 2025| Chardi Kala: An ode to resilience

Where: Arthshila Delhi, Okhla Phase II, Pocket B-19/1, New Delhi

When: April 11

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)

#ArtAttack

What: Anita Dube: Three Storey House

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, New Delhi

When: March 15 to April 19

Timing: 10:00am to 6:00pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro: Lajpat Nagar( violet and pink lines)

#Littalk

What: Cyber Security in the Digital Age

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

When: April 11

Timing: 6:30pm

Entry : free

Nearest metro: JLN Stadium( Violet line) and Jor bagh (yellow line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan live

Where: The social house, New Delhi

When: April 11

Timing: 8:00pm

Entry: Rs. 499 onwards

Nearest Metro: Tilak Nagar( blue line)

#Staged

What: The Woman on Trial

Where: Akshara Theatre, New Delhi

When: April 11

Timing: 5:30pm

Entry: Rs. 500

Nearest Metro: Shivaji Stadium (orange line) and Janpath (violet line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

