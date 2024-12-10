HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 December 2024

#TuneIn What: Aarambh | Hindustani Classical Vocal ft Debapriya Dasgupta Catch It Live on 11 December 2024

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Winter Edit by Jalsa

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: December 11

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sampurna Vrindavan

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 8 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana with Raghav Raja ft Nazm

Where: The Whiskers -- Grand View, Unit No 21 A, Golf Course Ext Road, Sector 58, Gurugram

When: December 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vijay Yadav Bothering You

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: December 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

