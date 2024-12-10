HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 December 2024

#TuneIn
What: Aarambh | Hindustani Classical Vocal ft Debapriya Dasgupta
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Edit by Jalsa
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: December 11
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sampurna Vrindavan
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 8 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana with Raghav Raja ft Nazm
Where: The Whiskers -- Grand View, Unit No 21 A, Golf Course Ext Road, Sector 58, Gurugram
When: December 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vijay Yadav Bothering You
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: December 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)