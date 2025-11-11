HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 November 2025

#CineCall
What: Agra (Director: Kanu Behl)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: November 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | Performances by Uru Pannar (Chennai), The Outlanders (Kolkata), Younis Majid Rather (Srinagar) & Meghdhanush (Ahmedabad)
Where: Unmukt, Day Stage, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: November 11
Timing: 3pm & 6pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Khyati Rawat (Odissi) and Vishnupriya Marar (Mohiniyattam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC)
When: 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 11
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Pehle Aap (Director: Amaan Ahmed)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: 5th Abhinandan Samaroh – Ankita Behera & group (Odissi) Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri), Washim Raja and Moutushi Majumder (Kuchipudi) & Moumala Nayak and group (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Jo ġāyab hai, aur hāzir bhi – Saba Hasan’s book sculptures (Curator: Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: October 5 to January 10, 2026
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Craft Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: November 2 to 15
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)