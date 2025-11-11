Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 November 2025

    Tuesday, November 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #CineCall

    What: Agra (Director: Kanu Behl)

    Gram it: Have you witnessed the light and music show at Gurugram's Leisure Valley Park (Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park) in Sector 29, near HUDA Market? Here's how some Gurugrammers enjoyed the ambience and the musical fountain here, recently. If you want to catch it live, must know that it now takes place daily between 6pm and 8pm. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: Have you witnessed the light and music show at Gurugram's Leisure Valley Park (Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park) in Sector 29, near HUDA Market? Here's how some Gurugrammers enjoyed the ambience and the musical fountain here, recently. If you want to catch it live, must know that it now takes place daily between 6pm and 8pm. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

    When: November 11

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | Performances by Uru Pannar (Chennai), The Outlanders (Kolkata), Younis Majid Rather (Srinagar) & Meghdhanush (Ahmedabad)

    Where: Unmukt, Day Stage, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

    When: November 11

    Timing: 3pm & 6pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: IIC Double Bill | Khyati Rawat (Odissi) and Vishnupriya Marar (Mohiniyattam)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC)

    When: 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: November 11

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Pehle Aap (Director: Amaan Ahmed)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 11

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: 5th Abhinandan Samaroh – Ankita Behera & group (Odissi) Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri), Washim Raja and Moutushi Majumder (Kuchipudi) & Moumala Nayak and group (Kathak)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 11

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Jo ġāyab hai, aur hāzir bhi – Saba Hasan’s book sculptures (Curator: Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo)

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: October 5 to January 10, 2026

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: November 11

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Craft Mela

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: November 2 to 15

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes