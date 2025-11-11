HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 November 2025

#CineCall What: Agra (Director: Kanu Behl) Gram it: Have you witnessed the light and music show at Gurugram's Leisure Valley Park (Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park) in Sector 29, near HUDA Market? Here's how some Gurugrammers enjoyed the ambience and the musical fountain here, recently. If you want to catch it live, must know that it now takes place daily between 6pm and 8pm. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: November 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Soundscapes of India – Season 2 | Performances by Uru Pannar (Chennai), The Outlanders (Kolkata), Younis Majid Rather (Srinagar) & Meghdhanush (Ahmedabad)

Where: Unmukt, Day Stage, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: November 11

Timing: 3pm & 6pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: IIC Double Bill | Khyati Rawat (Odissi) and Vishnupriya Marar (Mohiniyattam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC)

When: 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 11

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Pehle Aap (Director: Amaan Ahmed)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp What: 5th Abhinandan Samaroh – Ankita Behera & group (Odissi) Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri), Washim Raja and Moutushi Majumder (Kuchipudi) & Moumala Nayak and group (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Jo ġāyab hai, aur hāzir bhi – Saba Hasan’s book sculptures (Curator: Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: October 5 to January 10, 2026

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh Gujral Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Craft Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: November 2 to 15

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)