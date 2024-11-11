Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 11, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

Catch It Live on 12 November 2024

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 12

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Threads of Heritage

Where: Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria, E P16/17, Chandra Gupta Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: November 6 to 13

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#StepUp

What: Nava ft Jayaprabha Menon

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Snehi

Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: November 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

