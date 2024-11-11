HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 November 2024
Nov 11, 2024 06:00 PM IST
The day of Nov 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR.
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 12
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Threads of Heritage
Where: Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria, E P16/17, Chandra Gupta Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: November 6 to 13
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#StepUp
What: Nava ft Jayaprabha Menon
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Retro Night ft Snehi
Where: The Terrace, Shopprix Mall, Sector 5 Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: November 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)