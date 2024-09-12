HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 September 2024
The day of Sept 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Satirical Symphony: A Solo Show by A Rajeswara Rao
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 13 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Kajri ft Revati Sakalkar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Aavartan – A Festival Of Indian Classical Dance & Music | Kuchipudi recital ft Kaushalya Reddy
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Daakhil Kharij
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 13
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida
When: September 13
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious Souk 24th Edition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road
When: September 13 & 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)