HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Satirical Symphony: A Solo Show by A Rajeswara Rao

Catch It Live on 13 September 2024

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Kajri ft Revati Sakalkar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Aavartan – A Festival Of Indian Classical Dance & Music | Kuchipudi recital ft Kaushalya Reddy

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Daakhil Kharij

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 13

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: September 13

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Conscious Souk 24th Edition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road

When: September 13 & 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
