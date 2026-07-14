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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, July 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 14, 2026, 08:06:45 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bharat Tex 2026: Global Textile Expo

    Gram It: A man was spotted walking on the Kartavya Path amid reduced visibility, in Delhi on Sunday. The city's AQI has slipped into the “poor” category at 261 on Monday, the highest in over 85 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed this to the dusty winds from storms in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Delhiites, it is advised to keep your air purifiers on to breathe cleaner air. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)
    Gram It: A man was spotted walking on the Kartavya Path amid reduced visibility, in Delhi on Sunday. The city's AQI has slipped into the “poor” category at 261 on Monday, the highest in over 85 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed this to the dusty winds from storms in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Delhiites, it is advised to keep your air purifiers on to breathe cleaner air. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: July 14 to July 17

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Gurudiksha 2026 – A Musical Dedicated to Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sacred Imprints in Time: Bhutanese Monastic Aesthetics in the Landscapes of Bodh Gaya and Rajgir

    Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

    When: July 14 to 15

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Cake Painting Workshop

    Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

    When: July 14

    Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S)

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 14 to July 17

    Timing: 6pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

    Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex on Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash

    When: July 14

    Timing: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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