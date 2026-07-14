HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Bharat Tex 2026: Global Textile Expo Gram It: A man was spotted walking on the Kartavya Path amid reduced visibility, in Delhi on Sunday. The city's AQI has slipped into the “poor” category at 261 on Monday, the highest in over 85 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed this to the dusty winds from storms in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Delhiites, it is advised to keep your air purifiers on to breathe cleaner air. (Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 14 to July 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn What: Gurudiksha 2026 – A Musical Dedicated to Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sacred Imprints in Time: Bhutanese Monastic Aesthetics in the Landscapes of Bodh Gaya and Rajgir

Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: July 14 to 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Cake Painting Workshop

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S)

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 14 to July 17

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)

#Staged What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex on Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash

When: July 14

Timing: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pm



Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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