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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, June 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 2:14 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: NT Live Broadcast – All My Sons (Director: Ivo van Hove)

    Gram it: Visitors turn up in huge numbers at Lotus Temple as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi, which is witnessing rain-induced cooling over the weekend. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, and the weather experts at India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Visitors turn up in huge numbers at Lotus Temple as the weather turns pleasant in Delhi, which is witnessing rain-induced cooling over the weekend. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, and the weather experts at India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: Juen 14

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: My City My Voice × ArtGharByMK

    Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

    When: June 14

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bharat Bhakti Sangam 2026

    Where: E Block Club Park, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram

    When: June 14

    Timing: 5pm to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Art And Adventure – Conversation with South African artist Kate Carlyle

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 14

    Timing: 5.15pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #PlayDate

    What: Casper's Craft Club – Craft, chill & meet new people

    Where: Kailash Colony Market

    When: June 14

    Timing: 5pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Delhi Before The Fall – History of 19th Century Delhi

    Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Kucha Pati Ram, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

    When: June 14

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazar (Yellow Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: Zaikanama Ki Mehfil – History In A Cup: An edible exhibition on chai, memory & south Asian food history

    Where: South Delhi

    When: June 14

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Details here

    #ArtAttack

    What: Gond Pradhans Of Patangarha

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: June 12 to 26

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Casual Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 14

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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