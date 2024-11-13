HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2024

#DelhiTalkies
What: 43rd India International Trade Fair
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: November 14 to 18 (Business Days); November 19 to 27 (General Public)
Timing: 10am to 5:30pm
Entry: www.indiatradefair.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Center
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: November 8 to January 3
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Life of Gautama Buddha
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 14
Timing: 4:30pm and 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Afire
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Model ft Madhur Virli
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: November 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)