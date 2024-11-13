Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2024 07:35 PM IST

The day of Nov 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

What: 43rd India International Trade Fair

Catch It Live on 14 November 2024
Catch It Live on 14 November 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: November 14 to 18 (Business Days); November 19 to 27 (General Public)

Timing: 10am to 5:30pm

Entry: www.indiatradefair.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Center

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 8 to January 3

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The Life of Gautama Buddha

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14

Timing: 4:30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Afire

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Model ft Madhur Virli

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //