HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2024

#DelhiTalkies What: 43rd India International Trade Fair Catch It Live on 14 November 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: November 14 to 18 (Business Days); November 19 to 27 (General Public)

Timing: 10am to 5:30pm

Entry: www.indiatradefair.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Center

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 8 to January 3

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The Life of Gautama Buddha

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14

Timing: 4:30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Afire

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Model ft Madhur Virli

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: November 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

