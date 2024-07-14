HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2024

#TuneInWhat: Samagra PrabhaWhere: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash IWhen: July 15Timing 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #LitTalkWhat: She Storms the NormsWhere: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi EstateWhen: July 15Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Illumination '24Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 15 to 18Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Tarang – Fashion & Lifestyle ExhibitionWhere: Aggarwal Bhawan, Block B, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, RohiniWhen: July 15Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction