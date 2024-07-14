HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2024

#TuneIn What: Samagra Prabha Catch It Live on 15 July 2024

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: July 15

Timing 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: She Storms the Norms

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: July 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Illumination '24

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 15 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Tarang – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aggarwal Bhawan, Block B, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini

When: July 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

