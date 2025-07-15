HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2025

#ArtAttack What: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857–1947 Catch It Live on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath.

When: July 13 to August 24

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Ardh Satya (directed by Govind Nihalani)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Silent Whispers: Voice of the Muffled Melodies – Malashri Lal, professor Payal Nagpal & author Misna Chanu

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

