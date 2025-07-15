HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857–1947
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath.
When: July 13 to August 24
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Ardh Satya (directed by Govind Nihalani)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Silent Whispers: Voice of the Muffled Melodies – Malashri Lal, professor Payal Nagpal & author Misna Chanu
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Allow Me – Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)