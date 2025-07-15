Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Tuesday, July 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857–1947

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath.

When: July 13 to August 24

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Ardh Satya (directed by Govind Nihalani)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | The Silent Whispers: Voice of the Muffled Melodies – Malashri Lal, professor Payal Nagpal & author Misna Chanu

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – Standup Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On