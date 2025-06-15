Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Sunday, June 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e Alice ft Nusrat Ansari & Poonam Girdhani

Catch It Live on Sunday, 15 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 15

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Alien World 

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram 

When: June 15 to 30 

Timing: 4pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Gul-o-Gazaal 

Where: Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: June 15 

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#Staged 

What: Buddha Mar Gaya 

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: June 15 

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Summer Edition: Unified Diversity – An exhibition of contemporary sculptures & ceramics 

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg 

When: June 6 to 16 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

 Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: PS – I Love You ft Pranav Sharma 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 15

Timing: 2pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2025
