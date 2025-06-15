HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2025
Sunday, June 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival 2025 | Dastan-e Alice ft Nusrat Ansari & Poonam Girdhani
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 15
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Alien World
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram
When: June 15 to 30
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gul-o-Gazaal
Where: Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: June 15
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Buddha Mar Gaya
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: June 15
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Summer Edition: Unified Diversity – An exhibition of contemporary sculptures & ceramics
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: June 6 to 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS – I Love You ft Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 15
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)