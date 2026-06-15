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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, June 15 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 6:15 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Ratan Parimoo: Grammar of Seeing – A Retrospective of Becoming (Curator: Satyajit Dave)

    Gram it: As a child plays in Gurugram, clouds hover over the Millennium City after a rainfall over the weekend, Today, Delhi may experience a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: As a child plays in Gurugram, clouds hover over the Millennium City after a rainfall over the weekend, Today, Delhi may experience a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: June 12 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Couple Pottery Workshop

    Where: Costa Coffee, Shop No 29, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar

    When: June 15

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Living Landscapes

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: June 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Abhivyakti – Rangmanch Ki Kahaniyan

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Late Night Comedy Show

    Where: The Comedy Theatre, No 31 (Second Floor), Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village

    When: June 15

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 15 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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