HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: Transcendent Continuum Catch It Live on 15 November 2024

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 13 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: International Clown Festival

Where: Indoor Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 15 to 17

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | How is Katia?

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Echoes Of Earth ft Vieux Farka Touré

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Four ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction