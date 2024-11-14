Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2024 01:24 PM IST

The day of Nov 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Transcendent Continuum

Catch It Live on 15 November 2024
Catch It Live on 15 November 2024

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 13 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: International Clown Festival

Where: Indoor Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 15 to 17

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | How is Katia?

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Echoes Of Earth ft Vieux Farka Touré

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Four ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 15

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //