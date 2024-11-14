HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 November 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Transcendent Continuum
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 13 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: International Clown Festival
Where: Indoor Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: November 15 to 17
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | How is Katia?
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Echoes Of Earth ft Vieux Farka Touré
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: November 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Four ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 15
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)