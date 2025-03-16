Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Sunday, March 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Harmony

Catch It Live on Sunday, 16 March 2025


Where: LTC Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 15 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Be-Loved: Theatre, Music, Queerness and Ishq!

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Dara Shikoh & Rana Dil

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Rang-E-Sufi | Holi 2025

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Virender Nagar, Janakpuri

When: March 16

Timing: 4pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

