HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 March 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Harmony
Where: LTC Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 15 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Be-Loved: Theatre, Music, Queerness and Ishq!
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dara Shikoh & Rana Dil
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Rang-E-Sufi | Holi 2025
Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Virender Nagar, Janakpuri
When: March 16
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)