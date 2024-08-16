HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Vibrant RealmsWhere: Gallery Pioneer, F-322, Old MB Road, Lado SaraiWhen: August 16 to 30Timing: 11am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: aswekeepsearchingWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: August 17Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #LitTalkWhat: Taken Away – The Ordinary Life of a LamaWhere: Seminar Rooms, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 17Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav BassiWhere: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s EstateWhen: August 17Timing: 2pm & 6.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction