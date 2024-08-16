HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Vibrant Realms Catch It Live on 17 August 2024

Where: Gallery Pioneer, F-322, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: August 16 to 30

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: aswekeepsearching

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Taken Away – The Ordinary Life of a Lama

Where: Seminar Rooms, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Bassi

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate

When: August 17

Timing: 2pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

