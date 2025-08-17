Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 10:57 am IST

Sunday, August 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. Before you plan your outing, check out HTCity Delhi Junction.

#Staged

What: It Is What It Is

Catch It Live on Sunday, 17 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 17 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan- Folk Instrumental Music performance

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: indiahabitat.org

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 17

Timing: 5.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar

When: August 17

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story

Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: May25 to August 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Sunday Market – Independence Day-inspired celebration

Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 17

Timing: 3pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Chimerical Dreams- An exhibition of paintings by Jaskirat Singh.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August16 to August 20

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On