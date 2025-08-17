HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2025

#Staged What: It Is What It Is Catch It Live on Sunday, 17 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan- Folk Instrumental Music performance

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: indiahabitat.org

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 17

Timing: 5.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar

When: August 17

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story

Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: May25 to August 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Sunday Market – Independence Day-inspired celebration

Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 17

Timing: 3pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Chimerical Dreams- An exhibition of paintings by Jaskirat Singh.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August16 to August 20

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction