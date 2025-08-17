HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 August 2025
Sunday, August 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. Before you plan your outing, check out HTCity Delhi Junction.
#Staged
What: It Is What It Is
Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.oddbirdtheatre.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan- Folk Instrumental Music performance
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: indiahabitat.org
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 17
Timing: 5.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Kathika Cultural Experience- Indian Classical Live Dance and Music
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar
When: August 17
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Van Gogh – An Immersive Story
Where: The Pavilion, DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: May25 to August 17
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sunday Market – Independence Day-inspired celebration
Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 17
Timing: 3pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Chimerical Dreams- An exhibition of paintings by Jaskirat Singh.
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August16 to August 20
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)