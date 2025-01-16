Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2025 10:09 PM IST

Friday, Jan 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: Amrita Sher-Gil, An Indian Rhapsody

Catch It Live on Friday, 17 January 2025
Catch It Live on Friday, 17 January 2025

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: January 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Avadhu Mera Mann Matwaara

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: January 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sangeet Sudha | Sitar recital ft Pt Shubendra Rao

Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb, Mathura Road

When: January 17

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai By Aakash Gupta

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 17

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

