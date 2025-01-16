HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 January 2025
Jan 16, 2025 10:09 PM IST
Friday, Jan 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#CineCall
What: Amrita Sher-Gil, An Indian Rhapsody
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: January 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Avadhu Mera Mann Matwaara
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: January 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sangeet Sudha | Sitar recital ft Pt Shubendra Rao
Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb, Mathura Road
When: January 17
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai By Aakash Gupta
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 17
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
