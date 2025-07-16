HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2025
Thursday, July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: In the Quiet of Collapse
Where: Art Heritage, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 28 to July 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Music & Dance Recitals ft Bhushan Koshti (Surbahar) & Debaldev Jana (Bharatanatyam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ameer Utsav 2025 ft Vidushi Esha Bandyopadhyay (Vocal) & Pt Santosh Nahar (Violin)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: AFD Ciné-Club | Rouge
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gupta Ji Testing New Jokes ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 17
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pause for a Cause – Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: July 17
Timings: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)