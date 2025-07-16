HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2025

Search
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Thursday, July 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: In the Quiet of Collapse

Catch It Live on Thursday, 17 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Art Heritage, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 28 to July 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Music & Dance Recitals ft Bhushan Koshti (Surbahar) & Debaldev Jana (Bharatanatyam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Ameer Utsav 2025 ft Vidushi Esha Bandyopadhyay (Vocal) & Pt Santosh Nahar (Violin)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: AFD Ciné-Club | Rouge

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gupta Ji Testing New Jokes ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 17

 

 

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pause for a Cause – Contemporary Fashion with Indian Textiles

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: July 17

Timings: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

