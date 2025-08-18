HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 August 2025

#StagedWhat: Songs of HawkersWhere: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi HouseWhen: August 18Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttackWhat: Third Eye - A Journey beyond the visibleWhere: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 18Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: KK Tribute Karaoke NightWhere: Cyber Hub Social, DLF Cyber City, GurugramWhen: August 18Timing: 8pmEntry: www.district.inNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #JustForLaughsWhat: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav KapoorWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: August 18Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction