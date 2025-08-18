Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 11:10 am IST

Monday, August 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Songs of Hawkers

Catch It Live on Monday, 18 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

When: August 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Third Eye - A Journey beyond the visible

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: KK Tribute Karaoke Night

Where: Cyber Hub Social, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

