HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 May 2025
Sunday, May 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Help, I'll help! by Baltazar Theatre
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: May 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Aruna Vasudev Remembrance – All We Imagine As Light
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Andha Yug by Asmita Theatre
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: 60th NHM Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition
Where: The British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: May 2 to June 6
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Tales of the Sea – The little red paper boat, The Sandman, and Enco, a steam journey
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 18
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Allow Me – A Stand-Up Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: May 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)