Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Help, I'll help! by Baltazar Theatre 

Catch It Live on Sunday, 18 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 18 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House  

When: May 18 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Aruna Vasudev Remembrance – All We Imagine As Light

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Andha Yug by Asmita Theatre

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: 60th NHM Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

Where: The British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: May 2 to June 6

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)

 

 

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Tales of the Sea – The little red paper boat, The Sandman, and Enco, a steam journey

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 18

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – A Stand-Up Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Umang – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: May 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On