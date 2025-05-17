HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 May 2025

#Staged What: Help, I'll help! by Baltazar Theatre Catch It Live on Sunday, 18 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), 1, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: May 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Aruna Vasudev Remembrance – All We Imagine As Light

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Andha Yug by Asmita Theatre

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: 60th NHM Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

Where: The British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: May 2 to June 6

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas – We Are The Ocean | Tales of the Sea – The little red paper boat, The Sandman, and Enco, a steam journey

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 18

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Allow Me – A Stand-Up Comedy Show ft Rahul Dua

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: May 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

