Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan  

Catch It Live on Thursday, 19 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 19 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House 

When: June 19 & 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi 

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 19

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)  

 

#StepUp 

What: AUM – Tracing the journey within ft Sahana Selvaganesh & (Bharatanatyam) & Saee Bakshi (Odissi) 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged 

What: Dastaan-e-Laila 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Crowd-Work Show by Manhar Seth 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On