HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2025

#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Band Gali Ka Akhiri Makaan
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 19 & 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: June 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: AUM – Tracing the journey within ft Sahana Selvaganesh & (Bharatanatyam) & Saee Bakshi (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastaan-e-Laila
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowd-Work Show by Manhar Seth
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)