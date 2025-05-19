Menu Explore
Monday, May 19, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Monday, May 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: Unstill Unbound 

Catch It Live on Monday, 19 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg 

When: May 19 to 24 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Mapping Sustainable Agriculture – The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Has Poverty been almost banished? ft Prof Himanshu, Dr Shyma Jose & Siraj Hussain

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 19 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Manthan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 19 

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral 

Where: Studio Xo Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram 

When: May 19 

Timing: 9.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies   

What: Consumex India 2025  

Where: Halls 6 & 7, Pragati Maidan (Bharat Mandapam) 

When: May 19 to 29 

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

