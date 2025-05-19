HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Unstill Unbound Catch It Live on Monday, 19 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 19 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Mapping Sustainable Agriculture – The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Has Poverty been almost banished? ft Prof Himanshu, Dr Shyma Jose & Siraj Hussain

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Manthan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio Xo Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 19

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Consumex India 2025

Where: Halls 6 & 7, Pragati Maidan (Bharat Mandapam)

When: May 19 to 29

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

