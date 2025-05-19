HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 May 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Unstill Unbound
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 19 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Mapping Sustainable Agriculture – The Great Indian Poverty Debate: Has Poverty been almost banished? ft Prof Himanshu, Dr Shyma Jose & Siraj Hussain
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Shyam Benegal Retrospective – Manthan
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio Xo Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Consumex India 2025
Where: Halls 6 & 7, Pragati Maidan (Bharat Mandapam)
When: May 19 to 29
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)