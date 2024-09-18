HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Contouring the (Un)knownWhere: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, (Opposite 11/6) Block A, Vasant ViharWhen: September 15 to October 10Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) #StepUpWhat: Nimagna ft Rama VaidyanathanWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 19Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #StagedWhat: 34th Urdu Drama Festival | Ek Khoobsurat Aurat (Hedda Gabler)Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 19Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #CineCallWhat: Central American Film Festival | Entonces Nosotros (About Us)Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: September 19Timing: 5pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #DelhiTalkiesWhat: World Food India 2024Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)When: September 19 to 22Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: www.worldfoodindia.gov.inNearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction