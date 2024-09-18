HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Contouring the (Un)known Catch It Live on 19 September 2024

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, (Opposite 11/6) Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: September 15 to October 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Nimagna ft Rama Vaidyanathan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 34th Urdu Drama Festival | Ek Khoobsurat Aurat (Hedda Gabler)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Central American Film Festival | Entonces Nosotros (About Us)

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: September 19

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: World Food India 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: September 19 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.worldfoodindia.gov.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction