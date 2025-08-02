HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2025
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 04:14 pm IST
Friday, August 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: 100 years of Mukesh - A tribute by Nitin Mukesh
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: Aug 2
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Walk with Us: A seven art exhibit walkthrough
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: Aug 2
Timing: 4.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station:Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Tushar Basra Live - Standup Comedy Solo
Where: The Social House Delhi, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: Aug 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Madbeth- A Comedy by Rupesh Tillu
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Aug 2
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)