Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 04:14 pm IST

Friday, August 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: 100 years of Mukesh - A tribute by Nitin Mukesh

Catch It Live on Friday, 2 August 2025. ((Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT))


Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: Aug 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Walk with Us: A seven art exhibit walkthrough

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: Aug 2

Timing: 4.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station:Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Tushar Basra Live - Standup Comedy Solo

Where: The Social House Delhi, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

When: Aug 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Madbeth- A Comedy by Rupesh Tillu

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Aug 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 August 2025
