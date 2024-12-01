Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2024 06:56 PM IST

The day of Dec 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#KhauDelhi

What: Saras Food Festival 2024

Catch It Live on Monday, 2 December 2024.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Where: Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 1 to 17

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Viral Gatha

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: December 2 to 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Tatva Tarangam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: From the American Southwest to India’s Deccan Plateau – John M. Fritz at Hampi Vijayanagara

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Srijan Kaushik

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On