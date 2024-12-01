HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 December 2024
Dec 01, 2024 06:56 PM IST
The day of Dec 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#KhauDelhi
What: Saras Food Festival 2024
Where: Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 1 to 17
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Viral Gatha
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: December 2 to 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Tatva Tarangam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: From the American Southwest to India’s Deccan Plateau – John M. Fritz at Hampi Vijayanagara
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Srijan Kaushik
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)