HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 April 2025
Sunday, April 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Jahnavi Harrison India Tour
Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas
When: April 20
Timing: 3pm onwards
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#StepUp
What: World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations | Shovana Narayan (Kathak), Geeta Chandaran (Bharatanatyam) & Anwesa Mahanta (Sattriya)
Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: April 20
Timing: 6pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Chakravyuh ft Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 20
Timing: 12pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Matrix @73 X2 – Recent works by Ashok Ahuja
Where: Gallery Espace, 16 Community Centre, New Friends Colony
When: March 12 to April 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIN
What: A Retrospective: Faiz Ahmed Faiz ft Puja Mehra Gupta & Rajive Gupta
Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: April 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Niv Doc Station | Wounds of Pyre
Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai
When: April 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Flea Street Exhibition
Where: Epicuria Food & Entertainment Hub, Nehru Place
When: April 19 to May 4
Timing: 2pm to 1am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
