Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Sunday, April 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on Sunday, 20 April 2025.
What: Jahnavi Harrison India Tour

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: April 20

Timing: 3pm onwards

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#StepUp

What: World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations | Shovana Narayan (Kathak), Geeta Chandaran (Bharatanatyam) & Anwesa Mahanta (Sattriya)

Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: April 20

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Chakravyuh ft Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 20

Timing: 12pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Matrix @73 X2 – Recent works by Ashok Ahuja

Where: Gallery Espace, 16 Community Centre, New Friends Colony

When: March 12 to April 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIN

What: A Retrospective: Faiz Ahmed Faiz ft Puja Mehra Gupta & Rajive Gupta

Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: April 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Niv Doc Station | Wounds of Pyre

Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: April 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Flea Street Exhibition

Where: Epicuria Food & Entertainment Hub, Nehru Place

When: April 19 to May 4

Timing: 2pm to 1am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 April 2025
