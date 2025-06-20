HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 June 2025
Saturday, June 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
Wondering where to celebrate International Day Of Yoga or make the most of World Music Day or just relive the good old fun of skateboarding? Here's a specially curated list for you to experience both these and more in the Capital:
#DelhiTalkies
What: Baarish – Art, Music, Monsoon
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 21
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Go Skate Day
Where: Backyard Skatepark, Block A1, 428, Dhankar Road, Neb Sarai, Sainik Farm
When: June 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Yoga with Puppies by Pawasana
Where: Creative Detox Studio, S-440, Block S, Greater Kailash (GK) I
When: June 21
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Penguin Dialogues
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: June 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Yet It Moves
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market
When: June 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Poetry reading
Where: Planterie, Bldg #4, Panchsheel Park, N Block Market
When: June 21
Timing: 11am
Entry: babelfish.bookclub@gmail.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station (Yellow & Magenta Lines)