Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Saturday, June 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Wondering where to celebrate International Day Of Yoga or make the most of World Music Day or just relive the good old fun of skateboarding? Here's a specially curated list for you to experience both these and more in the Capital:

Catch It Live on Saturday, 21 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
#DelhiTalkies  

What: Baarish – Art, Music, Monsoon 

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 21 

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Go Skate Day 

Where: Backyard Skatepark, Block A1, 428, Dhankar Road, Neb Sarai, Sainik Farm  

When: June 21 

Timing: 4pm 

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)   

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Yoga with Puppies by Pawasana

Where: Creative Detox Studio, S-440, Block S, Greater Kailash (GK) I 

When: June 21 

Timing: 11am 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: The Penguin Dialogues 

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket 

When: June 21 

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged 

What: Yet It Moves 

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, 18-19, Bhai Vir Singh Marg, Sector 2, Gole Market 

When: June 21 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Poetry reading 

Where: Planterie, Bldg #4, Panchsheel Park, N Block Market  

When: June 21  

Timing: 11am 

Entry: babelfish.bookclub@gmail.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station (Yellow & Magenta Lines)  

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

