    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 November 2025

    Saturday, November 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 22, 2025 10:09 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ustad Akram Khan (Tabla), accompanied by Ustad Murad Ali (Sarangi), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium) & Pt Umakant Gundecha & Anant Gundecha (Dhrupad), accompanied by Pt Vishwambhar Nath Mishra (Pakhawaj)

    Gram it: People wearing face masks walk past a mural reading 'HELP'. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category. This has also led the Directorate of Education (DoE), of the Delhi government, to suspend all outdoor sports activities in schools. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 21 to 23

    Timing: 5.45pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: The Birthday Party (Director: Tathagata Chowdhury)

    Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurugram

    When: November 22

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Stage Tour ft DJ Chetas

    Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: November 22

    Timing: 11pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Night Flea Market

    Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Café, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Baliawas, Gurugram

    When: November 22

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Silent Book Club

    Where: Serenity Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: November 22

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free (Entry ticket to Sunder Nursery applies)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Space Slipping Across the Universe – Artworks by Pranav Shah

    Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate Circle

    When: November 21 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Tilfi Privé | Heritage in Motion – A Celebration of Craft, Imagination & Mastery

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: November 22 & 23

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 22 November 2025
