HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 November 2025

#TuneIn What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ustad Akram Khan (Tabla), accompanied by Ustad Murad Ali (Sarangi), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium) & Pt Umakant Gundecha & Anant Gundecha (Dhrupad), accompanied by Pt Vishwambhar Nath Mishra (Pakhawaj)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 21 to 23

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: The Birthday Party (Director: Tathagata Chowdhury)

Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: The Stage Tour ft DJ Chetas

Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Night Flea Market

Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Café, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Baliawas, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies What: Silent Book Club

Where: Serenity Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 22

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Entry: Free (Entry ticket to Sunder Nursery applies)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Space Slipping Across the Universe – Artworks by Pranav Shah

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate Circle

When: November 21 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Tilfi Privé | Heritage in Motion – A Celebration of Craft, Imagination & Mastery

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 22 & 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)