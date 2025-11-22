HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ustad Akram Khan (Tabla), accompanied by Ustad Murad Ali (Sarangi), Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium) & Pt Umakant Gundecha & Anant Gundecha (Dhrupad), accompanied by Pt Vishwambhar Nath Mishra (Pakhawaj)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 21 to 23
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: The Birthday Party (Director: Tathagata Chowdhury)
Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26A, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: The Stage Tour ft DJ Chetas
Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Night Flea Market
Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Café, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Baliawas, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Silent Book Club
Where: Serenity Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 22
Timing: 11am to 1pm
Entry: Free (Entry ticket to Sunder Nursery applies)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Space Slipping Across the Universe – Artworks by Pranav Shah
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate Circle
When: November 21 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tilfi Privé | Heritage in Motion – A Celebration of Craft, Imagination & Mastery
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 22 & 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)