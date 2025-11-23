HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 November 2025

#Staged
What: Anant Utsav — Celebration of Folk & Tribal Arts
Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 21 to 23
Timing: 11.30am to 9pm
Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (5 to 12 years)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Masnavi – Lores across Lands (Curator: Khusboo Jain)
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli
When: November 23 to January 11, 2026
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Capital City Minstrels – An Die Musik (An Ode To Music)
Where: The Cathedral Church of the Redemption, 1, Church Road, North Avenue
When: November 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Debuts & Drafts – Readings, Banter, AMA, Quiz, Giveaways
Where: Sidecar, M-29, First Floor, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 23
Timing: Noon to 3pm
Entry: ₹900 (Call: +91 8130737103)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ragini Rainu (Sufi & Bhakti Sangeet) & Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori; accompanied by Pt Sanju Sahai (Tabla)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 23
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: India Dialogues Conclave (Theme: The Brand Bharat)
Where: Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shaam-E-Faiz ft Vrinda Vaid ‘Hayaat’
Where: Depot 48, M-9, Greater Kailash II
When: November 23
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Anusmriti – The Living Memory of a Master
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 23
Timing: 11am to 1pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: November 19 to 27 (General Public)
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Entry: Ticketed (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)