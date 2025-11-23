HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 November 2025

#Staged What: Anant Utsav — Celebration of Folk & Tribal Arts Gram it: Preparations are in full swing for the three-day Kirtan Darbar (November 23 to 25), beginning today, at the Red Fort. The celebration aims to commemorate the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Here's a glimpse of the entry facade, which has been constructed at the venue that is expecting nearly 50,000 visitors amid a multi-layer security grid that has been put in place after the recent bomb explosion. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ANI)

Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 21 to 23

Timing: 11.30am to 9pm

Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (5 to 12 years)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Masnavi – Lores across Lands (Curator: Khusboo Jain)

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

When: November 23 to January 11, 2026

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: The Capital City Minstrels – An Die Musik (An Ode To Music)

Where: The Cathedral Church of the Redemption, 1, Church Road, North Avenue

When: November 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Debuts & Drafts – Readings, Banter, AMA, Quiz, Giveaways

Where: Sidecar, M-29, First Floor, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 23

Timing: Noon to 3pm

Entry: ₹900 (Call: +91 8130737103)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ragini Rainu (Sufi & Bhakti Sangeet) & Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori; accompanied by Pt Sanju Sahai (Tabla)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 23

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: India Dialogues Conclave (Theme: The Brand Bharat)

Where: Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Shaam-E-Faiz ft Vrinda Vaid ‘Hayaat’

Where: Depot 48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: November 23

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk What: Anusmriti – The Living Memory of a Master

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: November 23

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: November 19 to 27 (General Public)

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)