Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 November 2025

    Sunday, November 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 23, 2025 5:07 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: Anant Utsav — Celebration of Folk & Tribal Arts

    Gram it: Preparations are in full swing for the three-day Kirtan Darbar (November 23 to 25), beginning today, at the Red Fort. The celebration aims to commemorate the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Here's a glimpse of the entry facade, which has been constructed at the venue that is expecting nearly 50,000 visitors amid a multi-layer security grid that has been put in place after the recent bomb explosion. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ANI)
    Gram it: Preparations are in full swing for the three-day Kirtan Darbar (November 23 to 25), beginning today, at the Red Fort. The celebration aims to commemorate the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Here's a glimpse of the entry facade, which has been constructed at the venue that is expecting nearly 50,000 visitors amid a multi-layer security grid that has been put in place after the recent bomb explosion. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ANI)

    Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: November 21 to 23

    Timing: 11.30am to 9pm

    Entry: 50 (Adults) & 25 (5 to 12 years)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Masnavi – Lores across Lands (Curator: Khusboo Jain)

    Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

    When: November 23 to January 11, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Capital City Minstrels – An Die Musik (An Ode To Music)

    Where: The Cathedral Church of the Redemption, 1, Church Road, North Avenue

    When: November 23

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Debuts & Drafts – Readings, Banter, AMA, Quiz, Giveaways

    Where: Sidecar, M-29, First Floor, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash II

    When: November 23

    Timing: Noon to 3pm

    Entry: 900 (Call: +91 8130737103)

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 21st SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan | Recitals by Ragini Rainu (Sufi & Bhakti Sangeet) & Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori; accompanied by Pt Sanju Sahai (Tabla)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 23

    Timing: 5.45pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: India Dialogues Conclave (Theme: The Brand Bharat)

    Where: Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 23

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shaam-E-Faiz ft Vrinda Vaid ‘Hayaat’

    Where: Depot 48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

    When: November 23

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Anusmriti – The Living Memory of a Master

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 23

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: November 19 to 27 (General Public)

    Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 23 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes