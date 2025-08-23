HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 August 2025
Sunday, August 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Esoteric Expressions
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 23 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Kal College Band Rahega
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: An Evening of Poetry & Music – Meyebelar Gaan ft Taslima Nasrin & Kaljoyee Gaan ft Sriradha Bandyopadhyay
Where: Bipin Chandra Pal Auditorium, A81, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: August 24
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Passes available here
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Poetry Storytelling & Chai ft Ravie Solanky
Where: The Social House, 9A & 12, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 24
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Maheep Singh Live – A Standup Comedy Show
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 24
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: August 23 & 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)