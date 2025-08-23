Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 11:15 pm IST

Sunday, August 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Esoteric Expressions

Catch It Live on Sunday, 24 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 24 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: August 23 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Kal College Band Rahega

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 24

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: An Evening of Poetry & Music – Meyebelar Gaan ft Taslima Nasrin & Kaljoyee Gaan ft Sriradha Bandyopadhyay

Where: Bipin Chandra Pal Auditorium, A81, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: August 24

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Passes available here

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Poetry Storytelling & Chai ft Ravie Solanky

Where: The Social House, 9A & 12, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 24

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Maheep Singh Live – A Standup Comedy Show

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 24

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On