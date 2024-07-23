HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 July 2024

#ArtAttack What: In-Within Catch It Live on 24 July 2024

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, 205, Tansen Marg

When: July 22 to July 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: A Life in Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Wonderwall Syndrome by Arkanil

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: July 24

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Quiet Rebel

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Haryali Teej Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: July 24

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

