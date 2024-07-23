HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: In-WithinWhere: Shridharani Art Gallery, 205, Tansen MargWhen: July 22 to July 31Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #StepUpWhat: A Life in DanceWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 24Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: The Wonderwall Syndrome by ArkanilWhere: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash IIWhen: July 24Timing: 9pmEntry: www.townscript.comNearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #LitTalkWhat: The Quiet RebelWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 24Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Haryali Teej Fashion and Lifestyle ExhibitionWhere: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash IWhen: July 24Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction