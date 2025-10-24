HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 October 2025

#CineCall
What: Paris qui dort (The Crazy Ray) ft Stéphane Scharlé
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: October 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shakti – The Art of Resilience
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 24 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Light and Shadows -- Poems of rights, resistance and renewal by Meera Khanna & Rendition of poems through dance by Rama Vaidyanathan
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Geeton Ki Mala – Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana ft Nidhikant Pandey & Devanand Jha
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Samarpanam – Kuchipudi recital ft Arunima Kumar
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Karunesh Talwar Live
Where: Auditorium, Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan, A81, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: October 24
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)