Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 October 2025

    Friday, October 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 12:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #CineCall

    What: Paris qui dort (The Crazy Ray) ft Stéphane Scharlé

    Gram it: Chhath Puja vibes are taking over the Capital! Here's a glimpse of how Instagram content creators are making reels at Kalindi Kunj Ghat of the Yamuna river ahead of the puja (October 25 to 28), dedicated to the Sun God, which is predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Chhath Puja vibes are taking over the Capital! Here's a glimpse of how Instagram content creators are making reels at Kalindi Kunj Ghat of the Yamuna river ahead of the puja (October 25 to 28), dedicated to the Sun God, which is predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

    When: October 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shakti – The Art of Resilience

    Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: October 24 to 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Light and Shadows -- Poems of rights, resistance and renewal by Meera Khanna & Rendition of poems through dance by Rama Vaidyanathan

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: October 24

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Geeton Ki Mala – Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana ft Nidhikant Pandey & Devanand Jha

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 24

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Samarpanam – Kuchipudi recital ft Arunima Kumar

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Karunesh Talwar Live

    Where: Auditorium, Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan, A81, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

    When: October 24

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 24 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 24 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes