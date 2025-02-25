HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 February 2025

#ArtAttack Catch it Live on Tuesday, 25 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: A Bird Call – Northeast India

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 25 to March 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Music Appreciation | Leonard Bernstein – Illustrated lecture by Punita G Singh

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: February 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | The Rock from Turkey

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: INTIMASIA 2025

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: February 24 to 26

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction