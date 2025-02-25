HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 February 2025
Feb 25, 2025 01:17 PM IST
Tuesday, February 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: A Bird Call – Northeast India
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 25 to March 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Music Appreciation | Leonard Bernstein – Illustrated lecture by Punita G Singh
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: February 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | The Rock from Turkey
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: INTIMASIA 2025
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: February 24 to 26
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 (Airport Express Line; Orange Line)
