HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: Drum Tao Live – Feel The Awesome Beat ft Salman Ali
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Reflections – Artworks by Vandana Krishna
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: November 25 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Kriti Film Club's Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 25
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: ₹60 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Samlapa: The Dialogue Series | In Her Footsteps: Women Who Made India ft Mandira Ghosh, K Jayakumar, Radha Chakravarty, Ambassador Sangeeta Bahadur, Prof Shubhi Arya & Prof KG Suresh
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace – StandUp Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 25
Timing: 3pm & 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)