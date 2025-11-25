Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 November 2025

    Tuesday, November 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:06 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Drum Tao Live – Feel The Awesome Beat ft Salman Ali

    Gram it: Here's a glimpse of the light and laser show that is being organised at the Red Fort, as part of the ongoing Kirtan Darbar (November 19 to 25). The event, organised by the Delhi government, commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. The venue is accessible from gate number one of Red Fort metro station, and the laser show is planned between 8pm and 9pm today. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Here's a glimpse of the light and laser show that is being organised at the Red Fort, as part of the ongoing Kirtan Darbar (November 19 to 25). The event, organised by the Delhi government, commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. The venue is accessible from gate number one of Red Fort metro station, and the laser show is planned between 8pm and 9pm today. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

    When: November 25

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Reflections – Artworks by Vandana Krishna

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: November 25 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Kriti Film Club's Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: November 25

    Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

    Entry: 60 (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Samlapa: The Dialogue Series | In Her Footsteps: Women Who Made India ft Mandira Ghosh, K Jayakumar, Radha Chakravarty, Ambassador Sangeeta Bahadur, Prof Shubhi Arya & Prof KG Suresh

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Master Peace – StandUp Comedy Show ft Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 25

    Timing: 3pm & 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

