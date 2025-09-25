Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 September 2025

    Thursday, September 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? (What is in the Name?) (Directed by Saurabh Nayyar)

    Catch It Live on Thursday, 25 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 25

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Artistry and Legacy of Gyanacharya Pandit Narayanrao Vyas ft Pt Vidyadhar Vyas, Pt Shailendra Mishra (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Vineet Goswami, Anand Oak, Richa Verma, Sanika Goregaonkar & Gatikrishna Nayak

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: September 25

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art Asia Delhi 2025

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center (Hall 2C, D), Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: September 25 to 28

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Delhi Airport Express Metro Line)

    #CineCall

    What: A monkey in winter / Un singe en hiver (Director: Henri Verneuil)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: September 25

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Andha Pyaar ft Vivek Samtani

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: September 25

    Timing: 6pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Vijay Utsav

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: September 21 to October 4

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

