HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 September 2025

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? (What is in the Name?) (Directed by Saurabh Nayyar)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Artistry and Legacy of Gyanacharya Pandit Narayanrao Vyas ft Pt Vidyadhar Vyas, Pt Shailendra Mishra (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Vineet Goswami, Anand Oak, Richa Verma, Sanika Goregaonkar & Gatikrishna Nayak
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art Asia Delhi 2025
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center (Hall 2C, D), Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: September 25 to 28
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Delhi Airport Express Metro Line)
#CineCall
What: A monkey in winter / Un singe en hiver (Director: Henri Verneuil)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: September 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar ft Vivek Samtani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 25
Timing: 6pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Vijay Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: September 21 to October 4
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)