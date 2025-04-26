HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 April 2025

#TuneIn What: Federico García Lorca & His Musical Friends Catch It Live on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, South Court Mall, Saket

When: April 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: World Dance Day Festival 2025 | Young dancers festival ft Madhura Bhrushundi (Bharatanatyam) & Dheerendra Tiwari (Kathak)

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Magic Erase – Solo works of Hemant Gavankar

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D-2, Vasant Kunj

When: April 11 to May 12

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Taak by Udit Khurana

Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II

When: April 26

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.eventbrite.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Maalyada – Andal's Sacred Garland – Bhakti Poetry and Dance ft Jeysundhar D (author) & Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (For invite, contact: 9810097056)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Divas ke Deevane

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 26 & 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chirag Panjwani Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 26

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#KhauDelhi

What: India Bar Show

Where: Norman JW Marriott Aerocity

When: April 26 & 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.indiabarshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

