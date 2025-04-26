HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 April 2025
Saturday, April 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Federico García Lorca & His Musical Friends
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, South Court Mall, Saket
When: April 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: World Dance Day Festival 2025 | Young dancers festival ft Madhura Bhrushundi (Bharatanatyam) & Dheerendra Tiwari (Kathak)
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Magic Erase – Solo works of Hemant Gavankar
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D-2, Vasant Kunj
When: April 11 to May 12
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Taak by Udit Khurana
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: April 26
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.eventbrite.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Maalyada – Andal's Sacred Garland – Bhakti Poetry and Dance ft Jeysundhar D (author) & Rama Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (For invite, contact: 9810097056)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Divas ke Deevane
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 26 & 27
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 26
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#KhauDelhi
What: India Bar Show
Where: Norman JW Marriott Aerocity
When: April 26 & 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: www.indiabarshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)