HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 November 2024
The day of Nov 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: 8th India International Folk Festival | Collectivo Colombia
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: November 26
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: All Living Things Environmental Film Festival | Lullaby Of Waves
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Dali Comes To India – A Rare Showcase of Surrealism
Where: Bruno Art Gallery, Savitri Cinema Complex, Block E, Greater Kailash II
When: November 15 to December 13
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Isha Rumi: Beyond Form
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Reshika Sivakumar & Vaishnavi Dhore
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: November 26
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)