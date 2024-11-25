Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

Catch It Live on 26 November 2024
Catch It Live on 26 November 2024

#TuneIn

What: 8th India International Folk Festival | Collectivo Colombia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 26

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: All Living Things Environmental Film Festival | Lullaby Of Waves

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Dali Comes To India – A Rare Showcase of Surrealism

Where: Bruno Art Gallery, Savitri Cinema Complex, Block E, Greater Kailash II

When: November 15 to December 13

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Isha Rumi: Beyond Form

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Reshika Sivakumar & Vaishnavi Dhore

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: November 26

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

