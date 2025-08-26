HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2025

#CineCall What: Kushok Bakula – The Extraordinary life of an Extraordinary Monk (directed by Hindol Sengupta) Catch It Live on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Swarn Dhaliwal Performing Live

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

When: August 27

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Touching Light – A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 23 to September 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Monika Soni & Tabla solo ft Chitrank Pant

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manik's Day Out – A Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna

Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Monsoon Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: August 18 to 30

Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

