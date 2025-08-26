HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 August 2025
Wednesday, August 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Kushok Bakula – The Extraordinary life of an Extraordinary Monk (directed by Hindol Sengupta)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Swarn Dhaliwal Performing Live
Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh
When: August 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Touching Light – A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: August 23 to September 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Monika Soni & Tabla solo ft Chitrank Pant
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik's Day Out – A Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: August 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Monsoon Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: August 18 to 30
Timing: 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)