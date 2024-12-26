HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 December 2024

#CineCall
What: Miracle on 34th Street
Where: The American Center, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 27
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Multiple Legs of a Historically Wing-Chopped Bird
Where: Shrine Empire, D-395, Dron Marg, Defence Colony
When: December 27 to January 22
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Rashmeet Kaur Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 27
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ghalib In New Delhi
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hamare Zamane Mein ft Amit Tandon
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)