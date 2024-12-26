HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 December 2024

#CineCall What: Miracle on 34th Street Catch It Live on Friday, 27 December 2024

Where: The American Center, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 27

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Multiple Legs of a Historically Wing-Chopped Bird

Where: Shrine Empire, D-395, Dron Marg, Defence Colony

When: December 27 to January 22

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Rashmeet Kaur Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Hamare Zamane Mein ft Amit Tandon

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

