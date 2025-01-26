Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 09:34 PM IST

Monday, Jan 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

Catch It Live on Monday, 27 January 2025
What: Bharat Parv 2025

Where: Red Fort, Old Delhi

When: January 26 to 31

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Ganga

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Aperspectival Legacies: Oral Traditions, Dynamic Approaches

Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F- 320, Lado Sarai

When: January 19 to February 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Enchanting Ladakh

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: January 1 to 31

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

