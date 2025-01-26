HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 January 2025
Jan 26, 2025 09:34 PM IST
Monday, Jan 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Parv 2025
Where: Red Fort, Old Delhi
When: January 26 to 31
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Ganga
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Aperspectival Legacies: Oral Traditions, Dynamic Approaches
Where: Inherited Arts Forum, F- 320, Lado Sarai
When: January 19 to February 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Enchanting Ladakh
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 31
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
