HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2024

#TuneInWhat: Usha Uthup LiveWhere: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, 5th Floor, Wave City Center, Sector 32, Logix Mall, NoidaWhen: July 27Timing: 8pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)#StagedWhat: 12 Angry MenWhere: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, GurugramWhen: July 27Timing: 8pmEntry: 7.45pmNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: The Inclusive Lens | Margarita with a StrawWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 27Timing: 8.20pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #LitTalkWhat: The Nepal CookbookWhere: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 27Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: JazzbaWhere: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, RohiniWhen: July 27Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)