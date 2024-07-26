 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Usha Uthup Live

Catch It Live on 27 July 2024

Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, 5th Floor, Wave City Center, Sector 32, Logix Mall, Noida

When: July 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)


#Staged

What: 12 Angry Men

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: 7.45pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Inclusive Lens | Margarita with a Straw

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: July 27

Timing: 8.20pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

What: The Nepal Cookbook

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jazzba

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: July 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

