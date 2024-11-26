HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 November 2024
The day of Nov 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#CineCall
What: All Living Things Environmental Film Festival | A Body Called Life
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Conversation: The Green Warrior
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Amrit Wadali Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Show of Hands; A Memoriam: Gieve Patel
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 & 53, Defence Colony
When: November 21 to January 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: 8th India International Folk Festival | Ruthenia Folklore Ensemble
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 27
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Iberoamerican Voices 2024
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 27
Timing: 3pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)