Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2024 06:23 PM IST

The day of Nov 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: All Living Things Environmental Film Festival | A Body Called Life

Catch It Live on 27 November 2024
Catch It Live on 27 November 2024

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Conversation: The Green Warrior

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Amrit Wadali Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 27

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Show of Hands; A Memoriam: Gieve Patel

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 & 53, Defence Colony

When: November 21 to January 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#Staged

What: 8th India International Folk Festival | Ruthenia Folklore Ensemble

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 27

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Iberoamerican Voices 2024

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 27

Timing: 3pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
