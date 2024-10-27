HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 October 2024
Oct 27, 2024 07:44 PM IST
The day of Oct 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Portals of Possibilities: Chasing Daydreams
Where: Gallerie Nvyā, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, District Centre, Saket
When: October 6 to November 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: October 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Speaking with Nature
Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)