Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2024 07:44 PM IST

The day of Oct 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Portals of Possibilities: Chasing Daydreams

Catch It Live on 28 October 2024
Catch It Live on 28 October 2024

Where: Gallerie Nvyā, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, District Centre, Saket

When: October 6 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: October 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Speaking with Nature

Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //