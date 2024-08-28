 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 28, 2024 05:26 PM IST

The day of Aug 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 29 August 2024

What: Beyond the Face

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: June 17 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Boondan Phuhaar ft Sunanda Sharma

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Puntos Suspensivos | Tesis

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: August 29

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: DesignOne – Delhi Edit 2024 

Where: Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 28 & 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

