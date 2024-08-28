HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 August 2024
The day of Aug 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Beyond the Face
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: June 17 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Boondan Phuhaar ft Sunanda Sharma
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Puntos Suspensivos | Tesis
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: August 29
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: August 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: DesignOne – Delhi Edit 2024
Where: Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: August 28 & 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)