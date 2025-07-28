Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 11:03 pm IST

Tuesday, July 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Jayanti Samaroh – In Remembrance Of Guru Pt Kundanlal Gangani | Sarod Recital ft Amaan Ali Bangash & Kathak Recital ft Rajendra Gangani

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live

Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#CineCall

What: A Tale to begin with (Directed by Bishweshwar Das)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Playing with the Goddess – Gavri of the Mewar Bhils

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: July 19 to August 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Across the River by Bhaichand Patel – Shashi Tharoor, Pavan K Varma, Namita Gokhale

Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: No filter! – Adult & Dark

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: July 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bandhani Sale by Sankalp The Bandhej Shoppe

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: July 28 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

