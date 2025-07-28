HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 July 2025
Tuesday, July 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Jayanti Samaroh – In Remembrance Of Guru Pt Kundanlal Gangani | Sarod Recital ft Amaan Ali Bangash & Kathak Recital ft Rajendra Gangani
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Retro Night ft Arakshit Live
Where: Drink and Dine by Terrace, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75, Noida
When: July 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pride Station/Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#CineCall
What: A Tale to begin with (Directed by Bishweshwar Das)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Playing with the Goddess – Gavri of the Mewar Bhils
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: July 19 to August 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Across the River by Bhaichand Patel – Shashi Tharoor, Pavan K Varma, Namita Gokhale
Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: No filter! – Adult & Dark
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F 15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: July 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bandhani Sale by Sankalp The Bandhej Shoppe
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: July 28 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)