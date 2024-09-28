HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 September 2024
#TuneIn
What: Javed Ali Live
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: September 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
What: Sunburn Arena ft Alan Walker
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram
When: September 29
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Rutu Kavya ft Sudarshan Sahoo
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Triangle of Sadness
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar
When: September 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Prashasti Singh Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Fifth Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14 Dwarka
When: September 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Grub Fest ft Krsna
Where: Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road
When: September 29
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)