Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 28, 2024 07:07 PM IST

The day of Sept 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on 29 September 2024
Catch It Live on 29 September 2024

What: Javed Ali Live

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: September 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sunburn Arena ft Alan Walker

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: September 29

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Rutu Kavya ft Sudarshan Sahoo

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Triangle of Sadness

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar

When: September 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Prashasti Singh Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Fifth Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14 Dwarka

When: September 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Grub Fest ft Krsna

Where: Gate No. 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: September 29

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
