HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2024 06:55 PM IST

The day of Nov 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Verdant Memories-II

Catch It Live on 3 November 2024
Catch It Live on 3 November 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2 to 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Downfall

Where: Studio Montage, 49, Third Floor, State Bank Colony, Model Town

When: November 3

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Model Town (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: November 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Jazz Corner ft Almudena Longares

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: November 3

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: Prate Cafe, M3M Urbana, Sector 67, Gurugram

When: November 3

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

