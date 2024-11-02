HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 November 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Verdant Memories-II
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 2 to 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Downfall
Where: Studio Montage, 49, Third Floor, State Bank Colony, Model Town
When: November 3
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Model Town (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Jazz Corner ft Almudena Longares
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: November 3
Timing: 1pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: Prate Cafe, M3M Urbana, Sector 67, Gurugram
When: November 3
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)