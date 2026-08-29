HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: August 30

Timing: 11am & 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Where: Civil Lines Social, The Exchange Building, 13 Railway Colony, Civil Lines

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Where the Flowers Keep Their Counsel – Artworks by Aishwaryan K (Curator: Satyajit Dave)