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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, August 30 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

Published on: Aug 29, 2026, 23:11:04 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

What: Kid's Concert Tour Ft. Lenny Pearce

Gram it: This scenic view of sunset makes the lensman capture the silhouettes of children enjoying kite-flying, near Pragati Maidan in Delhi, on Friday. Delhiites can expect to capture more such skies as rains take a pause. As per the forecast issued by IMD, skies will remain cloudy today so do step out and catch some candid moments. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
Gram it: This scenic view of sunset makes the lensman capture the silhouettes of children enjoying kite-flying, near Pragati Maidan in Delhi, on Friday. Delhiites can expect to capture more such skies as rains take a pause. As per the forecast issued by IMD, skies will remain cloudy today so do step out and catch some candid moments. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: August 30

Timing: 11am & 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Rang de Basanti (Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra)

Where: Civil Lines Social, The Exchange Building, 13 Railway Colony, Civil Lines

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Where the Flowers Keep Their Counsel – Artworks by Aishwaryan K (Curator: Satyajit Dave)

Where: Gallerie Splash, 87 F, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: August 22 to September 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Vande Mataram @150: Dharti Se Shakti Tak Ft. Pandita Anuradha Pal (Tabla, Pakhawaj & Narration), Pt Santosh Nahar (Violin), Dhruv Bedi (Sitar), Alish Mohan (Vocals) & P Vetri Boopathy (Mridangam & Kanjira)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | DIY Diya Making

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 30

Timing: 1.15pm & 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Poetry, Storytelling Aur Chai Ft. Ravie Solanky

Where: The Social House, 18, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

When: August 30

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rock Bottom Ft. Shubham Pujari

Where: The Comedy Theatre, No. 31, 2nd Floor, Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

When: August 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 30, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 30, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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