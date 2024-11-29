HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2024

#DelhiTalkies What: HT City Unwind Catch It Live on 30 November 2024

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 13)

When: November 30 & December 1

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Joining the Dots — The Past has a Home in the Future

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus

When: November 7 to December 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hariharan Live in Concert

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: November 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Trouble in Malgudi?!

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: In the Mirror

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Art Karat Semi-Precious Jewellery Show

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, 2nd Cross Avenue Road, Block C, Kasna, Surajpur, Greater Noida

When: November 30 & December 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jaypee Green Pari Chowk (Aqua Line)

