HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2024
The day of Nov 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: HT City Unwind
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 13)
When: November 30 & December 1
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Joining the Dots — The Past has a Home in the Future
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus
When: November 7 to December 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hariharan Live in Concert
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: November 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Trouble in Malgudi?!
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: November 30
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: In the Mirror
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Art Karat Semi-Precious Jewellery Show
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, 2nd Cross Avenue Road, Block C, Kasna, Surajpur, Greater Noida
When: November 30 & December 1
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jaypee Green Pari Chowk (Aqua Line)