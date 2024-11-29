Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 06:42 PM IST

The day of Nov 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

What: HT City Unwind

Catch It Live on 30 November 2024
Catch It Live on 30 November 2024

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road (Entry from Gate 13)

When: November 30 & December 1

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Joining the Dots — The Past has a Home in the Future

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus

When: November 7 to December 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Hariharan Live in Concert

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: November 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Trouble in Malgudi?!

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: November 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: In the Mirror

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Art Karat Semi-Precious Jewellery Show

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, 2nd Cross Avenue Road, Block C, Kasna, Surajpur, Greater Noida

When: November 30 & December 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jaypee Green Pari Chowk (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On